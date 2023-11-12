Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.15. The firm has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

