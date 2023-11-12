Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,202 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

