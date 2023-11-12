Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,358 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $236,412,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $226.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

