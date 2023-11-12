Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,392 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.