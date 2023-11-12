Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

