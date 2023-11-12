Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.