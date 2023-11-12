Barden Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.19. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

