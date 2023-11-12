Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

