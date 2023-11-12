Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.