Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
RF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.