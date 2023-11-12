Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

