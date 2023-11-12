Barden Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock opened at $597.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

