Barden Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.