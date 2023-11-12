Barden Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,801,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,436,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 476.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after acquiring an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 21.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 2.5 %

CRH opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

