Barden Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,209,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 384,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.