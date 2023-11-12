Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

