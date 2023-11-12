Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,073,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,927,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,732. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

