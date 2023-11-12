Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

