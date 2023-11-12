Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

