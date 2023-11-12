Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,463 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

