Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PANW opened at $253.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.