Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.77. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $256,112,223 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

