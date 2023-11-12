Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 282,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 59,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,798,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,139,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $456.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.