Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

