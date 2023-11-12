Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.29 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 116,169 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Base Resources to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSE

Base Resources Stock Performance

About Base Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.75 million, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.28.

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.