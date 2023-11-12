BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.24

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.24 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.24). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 20.18 ($0.25), with a volume of 358,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £87.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.58.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

