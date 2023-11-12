Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $6.48. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.96 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

