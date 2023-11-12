BigBear.ai’s (BBAI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.