Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 19.0 %
BPTH stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
