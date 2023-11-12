Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,762,000 after acquiring an additional 566,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

