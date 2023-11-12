Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.52. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.