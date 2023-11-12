BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $665.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

