BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 164.29 ($2.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on BTA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

