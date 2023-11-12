BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 64,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,078. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

