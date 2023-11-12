BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 127,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 103,769 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,777 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

