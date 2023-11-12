BMO Capital Markets Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $7.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

