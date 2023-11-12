BMO Capital Markets Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $65.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,265 shares of company stock valued at $11,662,427 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

