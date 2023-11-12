BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 402.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKMC opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.98. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

About BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

