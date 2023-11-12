BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 188,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,551. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 354,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

