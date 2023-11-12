Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Booking worth $367,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,074.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,002.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,875.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

