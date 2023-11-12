Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Boosted by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $63.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,074.23. 226,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,628. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,002.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,875.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

