Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,899.31 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,002.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,875.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.