Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 4th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NYSE BAH opened at $126.00 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

