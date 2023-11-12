Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 14,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

