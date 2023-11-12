Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 14,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
