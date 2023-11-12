Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.06. 31,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 17,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.