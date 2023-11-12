Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.06. 31,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 17,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
