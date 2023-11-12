Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

