Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.68) to GBX 870 ($10.74) in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Britvic Trading Down 1.7 %

About Britvic

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

