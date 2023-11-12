Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $957.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $502.00 and a 12 month high of $958.95. The company has a market capitalization of $395.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

