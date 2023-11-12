Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target at $1,056.00

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
