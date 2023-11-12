Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $135.47

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

DHI opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

