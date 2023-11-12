Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $6.79

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.52 on Friday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $753.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

